Beaches fill-up for Labor Day weekend and doctors warn of potential for COVID-19 spread

Even outdoors, congested spaces can lead to transmissions, and beach goers that congregate inside could face issues as well.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clearwater Beach was packed on Sunday with Labor Day weekend beach dwellers. Traffic was backed up on the bridge and the beach was covered with umbrellas, chairs, and families in and around the water. Even though people were outdoors, doctors warn that in such close proximity COVID-19 can spread, quickly.

“Even when you're outside, that's certainly better. But if we're densely packed together, then we risk being able to spread the virus," explained Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health professional.

Dr. Levine recommends that if you are particularly vulnerable for hospitalization or death as a result of COVID-19, you might want to avoid the beach altogether.

The other big concern is where people go when heat or hunger take over, or, as it is predicted to happen, a storm rolls in.

“And if you are with lots of other people in a small space for a significant period of time, you know, 15 plus minutes, then your risk of spreading the virus goes up," said Dr. Levine.

With cases leveling out, doctors warn residents and visitors to be safe, and warn of what is at risk if cases spike again.

“The way I look at it is as individuals as community, we've invested a lot of time and effort, I would hate to see us undo that unravel that," said Dr. Levine. "Because we want to keep our businesses open. We want to keep our schools open, we'd like to maintain some semblance of mobility.”

But doctors also want you to enjoy your Labor Day weekend.

“And, you know, it's really important for us to get outside and enjoy the holidays for our own mental health and social health," said Dr. Levine.

So take a break Tampa Bay, just stay safe.

