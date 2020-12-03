TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, we saw events being canceled all day as concerns over COVID-19 spread.

So, before you head out to that event you were planning on attending, take a look at this list to make sure it’s still happening and hasn’t been postponed or canceled.

Tampa Pride 2020 is postponing its events until May 30. The rescheduling comes as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tampa Pride 2020 in Ybor City & at The Cuban Club was originally scheduled for March 28.

Just days before St. Patrick’s Day, Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that Tampa’s River O’Green Fest and St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled.

Tampa Bay AirFest, which was scheduled for the last weekend of March has been postponed.

The International Motor Sports Association announced Thursday that the popular 68th Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race which was scheduled for March 18 – 21 has been postponed due to the recent United States ban on travel from Europe. That ban would prevent a log of drivers and teams from participating. They are postponing the event to November 1 –14 at the Sebring International Raceway.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman announced that Reggae Rise up in St. Petersburg has been canceled. So is Mutt Madness which was scheduled for Saturday.

For concert goers, Kenny Chesney’s show on May 9 has been postponed. Cher’s concert in Tampa has been postponed to September.

Officials announced March Madness has been canceled and WrestleMania is still set for April 5, Tampa officials say they will re-evaluate as it gets closer. As for the St Pete Grand Prix race, it will still go on as planned and will be televised but spectators will not be allowed to attend.

Mayor Kriseman said this is a chaotic time in the city but encouraged everyone to be kind, compassionate and patient with each other as we move through a difficult time.

RELATED: Race fans won’t be lining the streets of St. Pete for the Grand Prix

RELATED: MLB spring training canceled, start of season pushed back

RELATED: Coronavirus resources: Health hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter