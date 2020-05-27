Being overpaid by DEO? Here's what you should do.

While people are waiting for unemployment assistance, some people are being overpaid by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

TAMPA, Fla. — Every day we are hearing you haven't received your payments and you can't get through to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

How about this: while so many people are waiting for payments, some people are being overpaid. We reached out to DEO to get you answers, and guess what? We didn't hear back either.

Sen. Jason Pizzo from Miami-Dade and Rep. Anna Eskamani from Orange County have posted about this. (We have reached out to our local representatives as well and will update with their guidance.)

Their advice? Don't spend the money.

Eskamani said in her post the DEO will either ask for it back, or it'll hold future payments to make up for the over payment.

Pizzo says wait for the Department to reach out to you with an Overpayment Determination. The check will also be cancelled after 90 days. You can void it and send it back.

Now, when we went to the DEO website it has information where you can repay an over payment.

If your debt has been referred to collections you will not be able to make your payment directly to DEO.

You will need to send the payment to the United Collection Bureau at this address:

United Collection Bureau (UCB)

PO Box 1390

Maumee, Ohio 43537

Phone: 1-866-769-4084

You can make a payment by check or credit card.

