Beloved Tampa Bay bouncer, 'Big Mike' dies after fight with COVID-19

Mike Lewis was part of the Tampa Bay live music and club scene for more than 30 years. He died Monday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you were into the Tampa Bay live music and club scene over the last three decades, you probably knew Mike Lewis, the big, lovable security guy who everybody called, "Big Mike."

"The first thing you see is this really big, almost football linebacker, you see this incredible smile and then he greets you at the door and you realize what a kind heart and soul he is," said Kevin Chadwick, owner of the Floridian Social Club, formally the State Theatre.

For about three decades, Lewis would take his post outside the building at 687 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg to make sure guests were safe but also at ease and happy.

"Big Mike was so much more than just a security guy. He was truly part of our family. He’s been here for so long and he’s been part of this building for so long," said Chadwick.

Dave Hundley used to work with Lewis back in the '90s when it was still the State Theatre. Hundley described him as a gentle giant who made an impression on everyone he met.

Friends of Lewis told 10 Tampa Bay that Lewis tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of May and checked himself into the hospital. He passed away Monday at the age of 58.

"I have to tell you, this has taken us all way back. You’re starting to feel after a year of this pandemic, and you feel like, everything is beginning to get back to normal and something like this happens and it sets you back a year, and you actually can’t believe that something like this just happened," said Chadwick.

Lily Wan, a bartender at the Floridian Social Club said she loved coming through the front door to see Lewis before her shift.

"He greeted everybody with a smile and he had that warm, inviting energy.," said Wan.

While nightlife in Tampa Bay has changed a lot since the 1980s, one constant was "Big Mike", the lovable bouncer who was better at inviting people in than kicking people out.

"He would tap you on the shoulder in the kindest way," said Chadwick.

So far, two celebrations are being held to honor Lewis. A Celebration of Life is planned for 8 p.m. Friday at Ringside Cafe and another will be held Saturday afternoon at the Floridian Social Club.