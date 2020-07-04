CLEARWATER, Fla. — Anyone who’s been to the store in the last few weeks searching for hand sanitizer knows it’s in very short supply. People started hoarding it when coronavirus began sweeping across the country, and producers haven’t been able to keep up with the never-ending demand.

So, a Clearwater-based brewery stepped up to help. Rather than churning out delicious craft beer, workers at Big Storm Brewing Co. are using three giant stills to make more than 200 gallons of liquid hand sanitizer every day.

And according to a news release, after getting federal approval to manufacture ethanol last week, the company is operating around the clock – 7 days a week.

“This has been a win-win. Shifting to producing hand sanitizer has allowed us to retain employees while manufacturing a critical resource during this incredibly difficult time,” Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni said.

Big Storm Brewing Co. is now supplying top-notch hand sanitizer to health care workers, law enforcement and government agencies.

Govoni said he’s even working to get his hands on another still so they can pump out even more.

Check out another local brewery turning on the hand sanitizer tap!

