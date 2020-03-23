PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Millions of Americans are finding themselves in a really tight spot because of COVID-19. America’s booming economy has been ground to a virtual crawl with workers across the country being told to stay home.

Many of them aren’t getting paid.

But one company is taking a different approach. BJ’s Wholesale Club is dealing with a demand surge at its warehouse stores – and it’s giving its employees a raise.

In a news release, BJ’s said it’s hourly workers will earn an additional two dollars per hour. The pay bump extends from March 23 through “at least” April 12.

Managers will receive one-time bonuses of $500–$1000.

There’s also a relief fund in place to help workers who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus. And the company is expanding its paid leave policy to cover employees who test positive for COVID-19 or have to self-isolate.

“Now, more than ever, we’re committed to supporting our team members and members while providing essential services to our communities during these challenging times,” BJ’s Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney said in the release.

“We are grateful to be a reliable resource for our members and we couldn’t do it without the continued dedication of our team members.”

And the company needs more team members. According to the release, BJ’s is actively hiring for both temporary and permanent positions to keep up with demand.

BJ’s is also touting its charitable giving – $400,000 to local nonprofits including the United Way of Miami-Dade and $100,000 for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

