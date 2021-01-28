Some Black communities in Florida have no vaccine access

The mayors of the predominately Black farming communities neighboring Lake Okeechobee sent the governor a letter addressing the issue.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The mayors of the predominately Black farming communities neighboring Lake Okeechobee have sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying their seniors have no access to the coronavirus vaccine.

DeSantis has given sole distribution rights in Palm Beach County to Publix, but the supermarket chain has no stores within 25 miles of Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay. That means the neighboring towns' 5,000 senior residents cannot easily get their shots.

Meanwhile, the state is setting up distribution sites in mostly white senior communities around the state.

The governor's press office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.