SARASOTA, Fla. — Doctors hope COVID-19 survivors will start coming into Bay Area blood banks to donate their plasma. Antibodies from survivors' plasma could be the difference in helping those who are sick get better, faster.

SunCoast Blood Centers serve ten hospitals in four counties. As hospital beds continue to fill up, those who battled the virus first over the last few weeks can make a life-saving donation benefiting two coronavirus patients.

“We're hopeful that the antibodies that they might donate through their plasma will help the most serious cases of coronavirus. These are literally people fighting for their lives,” Director of Community Development Jayne Giroux said.

A survivor who was treated at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center plans to give this week, but more donors will be needed.

If you have been symptom-free for more than 14 days and have a doctor or lab documented case, you can set up an appointment to get screened for plasma donation. You can call (941) 993-8119 or email covid19@suncoastblood.org. There’s also this website with more information.

Those COVID-19 survivors who are AB blood types are really in demand because they're universal plasma donors. Those who are O+ can help too.

Giroux says their blood supply is stable, but they need blood and platelet donations to help treat trauma and cancer patients. She adds it’s simple and safe to donate.

OneBlood is also collecting plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

