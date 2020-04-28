TAMPA, Fla. — A Blue Angels fly over might not actually be on the radar this weekend after all.

MacDill Air Force Base in a Facebook post said the special presentation, billed as a show of support for frontline health care workers, is not confirmed for any dates or times for Tampa.

City spokesperson Ashley Bauman told 10News on Monday it would happen Saturday, May 2. Based on MacDill's statement, it isn't going to happen then -- at least not at this point.

"Tampa is NOT confirmed for any dates or times right now," the Facebook post reads, in part.

The Blue Angels have been active on its Twitter page, with updates on destinations and routes. They started a flyover around noon Tuesday across portions of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

People are told to follow @BlueAngels and @AFThunderbirds for the latest flight schedules nationwide.

The Blue Angels are based out of Pensacola, Florida, and include 16 volunteer officers. During their aerobatics, the Blue Angels fly six F/A-18 Hornets through loops, rolls, tight turns and the iconic tight Diamond Formation at a lower speed of about 400 mph.

The flyover is part of a nationwide tour with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, named "America Strong." President Donald Trump announced the initiative, saying the teams would fly to "champion national unity" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

