Books and cereal helping kids in need this summer

Bess the Book Bus and Feeding Tampa Bay are helping kids feel remembered during these tough times.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's always so wonderful to see our community come through for Cereal for Summer. Your donations mean so much to children all over our area.

This summer they're getting a little extra love. Bess the Book Bus is typically traveling all over the country giving out books to more than 50,000 kids.

It's been doing so for 17 years. But because of coronavirus, it's staying here in our area and going to the Feeding Tampa Bay meal sites.

It's one extra way kids know they are cared for.

"I want kids to know I see them, our team sees them we think they're bright, we think they're worth it as much as any other child in this country, and we care. And right now I think any little slice of normalcy that our children and families can get is incredibly valuable," says Jennifer Frances with Bess the Book Bus.

Kids get 2 or 3 books.

It's sanitized, "grab and go" and safe.

It will be out with Feeding Tampa Bay all throughout the summer.

You can learn more here.

You can make a donation if you would like.

Feeding Tampa Bay will then use that money to buy cereal to hand out to kids in need. You can donate from now until May 31.

