COVID-19 booster shots could help those who are immunocompromised fight the virus, doctors say

10 Tampa Bay confirmed the FDA and CDC are closely looking at the data and could recommend an extra dose in the near future.

TAMPA, Fla — Vaccines aren't foolproof, but can save lives. That's why, now, officials say an extra dose of a COVID-19 shot might be needed.

"It will stimulate those memory cells to start cranking out a new big robust response," Dr. John Greene, Moffitt Cancer Center's Infectious Disease Chair said.

For Greene, a booster is vital for many of his immunocompromised patients. They're waiting from the news to come down from the FDA and CDC.

"As soon as it is we'll be administering it," Greene said. "I'm sure we'll have a long line of patients eager to get it in their system so that two weeks later, their immune system will be high enough to prevent potentially a dangerous infection."

Several reports say the news could come down by the end of the week.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, the FDA confirmed they're closely monitoring the data saying, "The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals. The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future."

USF Public Health's Dr. Jill Roberts says both organizations will layout how an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna can be used.

"The FDA has to make their recommendation first and the CDC has to say, 'These are the guidelines under which we're going to do it,'" Roberts said.

Doctors say it's no surprise a booster will be recommended for those with weaker immune systems first.

"This is true for most immunocompromised patients that they don't really respond well to vaccines," Dr. Michael Teng with USF Public Health said.

The virologist says we're in no rush give a booster to those that are healthy.

"All the data right now, don't suggest that normal, healthy people are going to need a booster," Teng said.

The President's Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says an extra dose will be approved when needed.