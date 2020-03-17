TAMPA, Fla — If you’re like so many of us here at 10News, you may have just started working from home as part of practicing social distancing.

The idea of working from home may have sounded like a dream this weekend, but now that so many people are living that reality, we're starting to see the challenges it poses.

A lot of the advice out there says to stick to a routine. But you can’t just copy and paste your exact work routine for home.

“Even if you don’t have a home office or a room, there can be an area in a room that you can designate as your office space. And to really set up a work from home schedule. And that might look different than your working in the office schedule," said Anna Armstrong, an assistant professor of Community and Family Health at USF Health.

To break up your day, you should take breaks. Just like how you might go to the kitchen at work or stop by a friend's desk.

“I think it's incorporating those breaks. It doesn’t have to be an hour, it can be 10 minutes that you go outside," explained Armstrong.

If you are a pet owner, you have a live-in anxiety reducer begging for treats and attention.

“People with pets, it’s a great time to just have fun with your pets. Take them for a walk. Get them outside and get them some fresh air. They’re probably, I don’t have pets, I have kids, so, they do seem to sense that something is going on, especially if you are usually not at home," said Armstrong. "We know from all of the work that’s been done with service animals that they are a great support for people. So, if you have pets, this is a time you can engage and have a little sense of relief for your anxiety.”

You may feel stuck in your house, but thanks to technology, you are not. A familiar face is only a Facetime call away.

“We live in a time where we communicate by text message. People really aren’t as comfortable as they used to be 15 years ago with picking up the phone and calling someone. But it’s at times like this, in this current situation, where people really do need that human contact. It’s when we are limited from it and restricted from it that we start to say, ‘oh wait a second I miss this.’ And so having a communication plan with your friends and your family to touch base and talk to them," explained Armstrong.

There is a line between feeling bored and experiencing severe anxiety. And when you start to cross that line, it’s important to seek help.

“If you are in a lot of distress, I think that’s when it’s important to reach out to your healthcare provider. If you have one. And if not, there are other community resources that I think would be important for people to reach out to," Armstrong said,

If you are experiencing mental health issues you can call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay's 211 line to discuss your symptoms and get help. They also have a list of other helpful hotlines here.

