ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Like much else around the world, the Getty Museum in California is closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
So they're challenging everyone else stuck at home to recreate a famous work of art using only three things found around the house.
These families worked together to recreate some biblical art:
Self-portraits are a popular option. A little girl used a scarf, necklace and a dress to make their picture. Another little boy used markers, a hat and a sheet to recreate this famous Van Gogh painting:
You can even recruit your pets for this art challenge. Check out how a woman recreated "Girl with a Pearl Earring":
The Getty Museum is tweeting out its favorite recreations. If you'd like to give the challenge a try, just choose a piece of art, find your three things, then have fun!
