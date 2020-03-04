BOSTON — One mask per day. That’s all they get to protect themselves.

That one mask is what stands between the most critically-ill coronavirus patients and the nurses who are risking their lives to care for them.

That one mask is what’s keeping the nurses from bringing the pandemic home to their families.

Sarah Jane Hall works in the designated COVID-19 unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, and she made an emotional video with her colleagues to draw attention to the dangers America’s front line health care workers are facing every day.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” Hall said.

The Boston Herald says her cousin posted the video Monday on Instagram, and it’s now getting national attention.

Hall claims the hospital is being forced to ration personal protective equipment because they’re simply won’t be enough to go around as the pandemic continues to spread.

She asks anyone who has extra masks to donate them to local hospitals and strongly urges all Americans to stay home. Hall says that’s the only way to keep people safe.

Massachusetts General Hospital has set up a website for donations.

You can watch the video here:

