Bradenton nurse, army veteran dies from COVID complications

BRADENTON, Fla. — Loved ones and friends are mourning the loss of Jeff Sales.

Sales was most recently a nurse in the COVID unit at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. He also served time in the army as a medic.

Jeff's son, Brayden Sales, can recall the last day he saw his dad. On Jan. 21, 2022, Sales went to work at Blake Medical Center. During his overnight shift, one of his coworkers said he looked sick. That's when Sales was checked out and his heart rate was high and his blood pressure low, according to Brayden.

"They sent him to the emergency room to get checked out in the middle of his shift. He ended up testing positive for COVID," Brayden said.

Brayden said his dad called him and seemed like he was OK. Just a few hours later, Brayden remembers getting a scary phone call from his dad's boss.

"Two hours later we get a phone call from his boss that he has crashed three times and that he is going into complete heart failure and they were going to try and fly him to a different hospital. We rushed over there. We got to see him for a second. My mom went into the room to see him and when she came out, he coded. So his heart completely stopped," Brayden explained.

During hours following, around 30 nurses and five doctors did everything they could to try and save Sales. Unfortunately, his heart failed, leaving his other organs to do the same.

Sales leaves behind a loving wife and four kids.

He served in the army as a medic 23 years ago.

"He was stationed in Korea and came down with rheumatic fever. They let it go untreated for three weeks and it exposed a hole in his heart," Brayden explained.

At 22 years old, Jeff had a metal heart valve put in. He was medically discharged from the army.

"Once he was medically discharged, he had me. He finished his nursing school and went into orthopedic nursing in Utah for 16 years then he moved to Florida two years ago," Brayden stated.

With Sale's heart condition, he was at a higher risk of COVID complications. Brayden said he understood that and continued to serve his community in the COVID unit at Blake Medical Center because he was needed.

"I don’t think I can remember a morning that he came home and said the floors weren’t full and they were understaffed," Brayden explained.

Brayden said, like many nurses, Sales was handling more patients than normal.

"He’s not supposed to have more than two patients, typically if it wasn’t COVID. He was pushing six to eight patients a night, while still doing his shift lead, so they were way understaffed," Brayden said.

Serving and helping others is what Sales loved to do.

"He’s amazing to the community and all he ever wanted to do was help people which is why he did what he did," Brayden stated.

The family now has an online fundraiser to pay for medical bills as well as two separate memorials. Due to COVID, Brayden said they want to have one memorial in Florida and another in Utah so family and friends don't need to travel.

Brayden also asks the community to do its part.

"If there were more people doing more to prevent the spread, the less likely it would be that people like the nurses and the elderly, especially in Florida, would get it."

Brayden said his family is heartbroken and he hopes more people will be considerate of others in these tough times.