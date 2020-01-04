BRADENTON, Fla. — While some playgrounds and other amenities are closed, others are staying open, like the Bradenton Riverwalk.

We saw several posts on Nextdoor, like this one:

WTSP

“We have the Riverwalk still open to us, not necessarily all the amenities are but we can still get out and be active,” Jeffrey Terrio said.

Terrio lives close to the Bradenton Riverwalk. Because all the gyms are closed, he's taking his workout outside.

"We have to get creative and improvise,” Terrio said.

But not without staying safe, as well. That's why he's wearing gloves and keeping his distance from others.

"My wife's at home and is immuno-compromised so it's all about protecting her but still living at the same time, so you do whatever you can to protect your loved ones,” Terrio said.

The city tells 10News if they start seeing a lot of people gathering and not practicing social distancing, they'll discuss other options.

Some parents say they are taking precautions by wiping down the playground equipment before their kids touch it. Or they're making sure to use hand sanitizer after they are done playing.

It's all in an effort to just try to keep some normalcy and get out of the house.

"Not living in fear is the most important thing now,” Terrio said. “Try to maintain a sense of normalcy, otherwise people will just go absolutely stir crazy!”

That's why Jenna Jones and her son are at the playground.

"We come once every couple of weeks just to kind of get out of the house and get a little bit of variety with our playtime with him,” Jones said.

She says the last couple of weeks, the playground has been packed with kids, but this week it's the quietest she's seen it.

Jones says she's not too concerned about letting her son play on the jungle gym because she's prepared with wipes and hand sanitizer.

“Just kind of keeping my precautionary measures by wiping things and keeping things consistent with having his own toys and not other kids’ toys,” Jones said.

Terrio and Jones also find comfort knowing the city does routine cleanings.

"As I just left to come out for my walk, they had pressure washing crews washing the children's playground where the splash pad is,” Terrio said.

The city has also closed the Riverwalk skate park, the public bathrooms and shut the water off to the splash pad to limit the number of people.

This story was inspired by a local resident who reached out to Courtney Robinson on Nextdoor. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order. What does it mean?

RELATED: Mayor Kriseman says Gov. DeSantis' stay-at-home order is 'better late than never'

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter