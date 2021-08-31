Bradenton Walmart temporarily closes its doors for additional COVID sanitation

It is slated to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Walmart in Bradenton has temporarily shut its doors to customers in an effort to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location as the delta variant continues to drive COVID-19 cases across Florida.

According to the company, the deep cleaning of the store at 6225 E. State Road 64 is part of a company-initiated program.

"Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Walmart wrote in a release.

The Bradenton location will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, so that employees have enough time to restock the shelves. Walmart added it made the decision to temporarily close and sanitize the store for the well-being of its associates and customers that it serves daily.

"Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," the company added.

The nation's largest retailer reversed its mask policy on July 30 and once again required all employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in areas of high infection rates.