Brandon assisted living facility ordered to stop accepting new residents

The state says Alafia Village did not handle coronavirus infections properly.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Agency for Health Care and Administration has sent an emergency order to Alafia Village, an assisted living facility in Brandon after it says the facility was not properly handing coronavirus infections.

In documents released by the state, they claim that on July 4, three people living at Alafia Village tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two days later, documents show, those same people had not been moved from their rooms to any sort of isolation, seen by healthcare providers or had been sent to the hospital.

When officials asked an employee at the facility about their infection control policies regarding COVID-19, they indicated that the facility had no such procedures. When it comes to personal protective equipment, the employee said, that they are given masks and gloves.

The emergency order goes into detail about a staff member who treated a COVID-19 positive resident, wearing only a mask and glove, leaving the room, and then in the same PPE greeting another resident who was negative for the virus.

When that staff member was interviewed by state officials, they told them that they had never worn a gown, face shield, or N95 mask while caring for anyone who lived there.

When the administrator of the facility was asked about caring for COVID-19 positive residents, they believed that the use of Lysol, surgical and cloth masks, and gloves would be sufficient for staff to prevent the spread of the virus.

Staff members also told the state they had not received any training in caring for COVID-19 positive residents or isolation practice or procedure. They say they were told to just wear masks and gloves.

After the initial interviews, officials concluded in the documents, that they would be putting an immediate stop on admissions at Alafia Village after its findings concluded that there was an immediate serious danger to those who live there.

According to the Florida Department of Health, four residents and four employees have tested positive for the virus at Alafia Village.

What other people are reading right now: