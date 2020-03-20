NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — It was a sad day for Bravo fans Friday when one of the network's biggest executive producers shared he tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Andy Cohen broke the news to fans on his Instagram page. He posted a selfie and said the test results came back after a few days of self-quarantine and he is not feeling well.

Cohen had posted earlier about hosting his popular late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" from home but said now that would have to wait.

His post says:

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

