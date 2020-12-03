MIAMI — It’s essentially the perfect example of just how insidious the coronavirus can be. Fabio Wajngarten was reportedly feeling fine when he traveled with his boss to the United States.

He’s the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, so his trip came with some incredibly high-profile introductions.

CBS Miami reports Wajngarten attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. and was later introduced to Senator Rick Scott, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in South Florida.

After that, he was with President Bolsonaro as he rubbed shoulders with some of the nation’s top military leaders at SOUTHCOM.

And he posted “Make Brazil Great Again” after meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago.

Then – he tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, Scott, Gimenez and Suarez decided to isolate themselves until it’s clear they didn’t contract the virus.

“I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Scott said.

According to Fox News, the Brazilian president is now being tested.

President Trump said Thursday – he’s not concerned.

“We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual!"

"Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox news.

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump is seated before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AP

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter