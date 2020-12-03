MIAMI — It’s essentially the perfect example of just how insidious the coronavirus can be. Fabio Wajngarten was reportedly feeling fine when he traveled with his boss to the United States.
He’s the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, so his trip came with some incredibly high-profile introductions.
CBS Miami reports Wajngarten attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. and was later introduced to Senator Rick Scott, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in South Florida.
After that, he was with President Bolsonaro as he rubbed shoulders with some of the nation’s top military leaders at SOUTHCOM.
And he posted “Make Brazil Great Again” after meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago.
Then – he tested positive for COVID-19.
As a precaution, Scott, Gimenez and Suarez decided to isolate themselves until it’s clear they didn’t contract the virus.
“I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Scott said.
According to Fox News, the Brazilian president is now being tested.
President Trump said Thursday – he’s not concerned.
“We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual!"
"Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox news.
Related coverage:
- Brazilian who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
- Disneyland closing California parks through March over coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates: Stocks plummet again, Dow dropped 10 percent
- Race fans won’t be lining the streets of St. Pete for the Grand Prix
- MLB suspends spring training games, delays opening day
- NHL temporarily suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
- Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments
- Major League Soccer sidelined by coronavirus
What other people are reading right now:
- Farnell Middle School closed for 48 hours after someone was exposed to coronavirus
- Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do
- Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg suspends shaking of hands, serving of blessed or consecrated wine
- NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates
- State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- COVID-19 preps: Why are people stocking up on toilet paper?
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter