x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Breaking down Gov. DeSantis' new phase 1 guidance: What does it mean?

Since May 4, changes have been made to phase one of reopening Florida. So, where do we stand? And what does it all mean?

FLORIDA, USA — Come Monday, all of Florida's 67 counties will be under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan to Reopen Florida." As orders are updated and businesses are added, you may find yourself with questions. 

What does it all mean? And, where do we stand?

The governor is providing more insight into his latest executive order, effective May 18, outlining who, when, and at what capacity businesses can operate. 

"Can" is the keyword, as we've seen local businesses wait to reopen out of concern. It is still important to check with your favorite spots before running out the door. 

Here is what you can expect on Monday: 

Restaurants and food establishments: Locations are allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50-percent with proper social distancing, but appropriately spaced outdoor seating is encouraged. Bar counters will still be required to stay closed.

Retail: Locations are allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent.

Museums and libraries: Locations are allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent. But, local governments control if museums and libraries are allowed to reopen. Check with your county for specifics. 

Gyms: Locations are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. Social distancing is required and all equipment and surfaces must be self-sanitized after use. 

RELATED: How to protect yourself if you decide to workout at a public gym

RELATED: Florida gyms can reopen Monday and restaurants can increase capacity, governor says

Amusement parks: While they cannot reopen just yet, amusement parks across the state are allowed to submit reopening plans to the state. Universal's CityWalk began a phased reopening Thursday, while Disney Springs is set to slowly open on May 20.  

RELATED: When will Florida's theme parks reopen?

Professional sports venues: DeSantis says professional sports teams are welcomed to the state and venues may open and operate for games, events and training--just without fans. The governor's order preempts any local guidance. 

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says pro sports teams 'are welcome' to practice, play in Florida

Vacation rentals: Counties can now submit for approval to open and operate vacation rentals. Each county will need to send both a written request and safety plan to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

RELATED: Florida vacation home owners sue Gov. DeSantis over ban on rentals during pandemic

Elective surgeries: These procedures are welcomed to continue as long as a facility has adequate PPE, hospital bed surge capacity and works with its local community to prevent and/or contain outbreaks in long-term care facilities. 

Barbershops and hair, nail salons: Must continue to operate under the May 11 guidance. Meaning, appointments only, social distancing and sanitation requirements, masks must be worn by employees, and no groups waiting to be seen. 

RELATED: As salons prepare to reopen, some go above and beyond to be safe

RELATED: Florida barbershops, nail and hair salons to reopen on May 11

Schools: Students will continue with distance learning through the end of the year.

Long-term care facilities: Visitations are still prohibited at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, but DeSantis is forming a task force to look into how to safely reopen. In the meantime, hospitals are required to test all individuals before discharging them back to facilities. And, facilities are required to take COVID-19 positive residents to the hospital for care if it is not equipped to treat them itself.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis creates task force to safely reopen long-term care facilities

As for the future of when Floridians can expect to see phase two? That is still undetermined, but DeSantis said he will be looking to other states to make his decision. 

But, experts say it could be some time before official second phase plans are in place as we haven't flattened the curve just yet. 

Dr. Jay Wolson with USF Public Health told 10 Tampa Bay it is important to know the difference between a decline, peak and plateau in the virus. 

"It's very important for people to realize that there's a difference between a peak and a plateau. Things don't just stop. So people are still getting sick at an important rate and people are still dying, but that trajectory is flattening," Dr. Wolfson said. 

Dr. Wolfson projects that the state is at a plateau level-- highlighting the importance of continued surveillance and testing. 

RELATED: Phase Two in sight as more businesses reopen, but experts say we haven't flattened the curve just yet

What other people are reading right now:


FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter