With businesses eager to reopen, could breweries be pushing it?

Florida's reopening plan says bars that get at least 50 percent of sales from alcohol need to remain closed. The sheriff's office says it can't really enforce that.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Update: Per additional guidance received from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, breweries may now operate in Pinellas County with restrictions.

A brewery may operate if it has a food truck associated with it or a restaurant, and outdoor seating.

Previous: As the state prepares to enter into a full phase one of reopening, some businesses are seemingly getting impatient.

Breweries in the area have been reopening without clear guidance to do so.

“If you have a license to sell alcohol, and your gross proceeds are more than 50 percent from the sale of alcohol, then you’re closed and you’re not allowed to operate," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

His office, however, does not have access to that business information, and it is up to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to oversee individual businesses.

"If people are pushing the envelope, that is really for state beverage to deal with, because I can’t determine and no sheriff’s office or police department can determine whether those entities have over 50 percent of their gross proceeds from the sale of alcohol,” Gualtieri said.

As described in Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopen Florida plan, "bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive at least 50 percent of sales from alcohol should remain closed."

However, DeSantis' executive order 20-123 does not explicitly mention bars or breweries.

Pinellas Ale Works posted on Instagram it was reopening Sunday, and Cage Brewing said it, too, was doing the same.

We have reached out to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to check on breweries that do not serve food from their kitchen and are awaiting an official response.

For now, the sheriff asks that everyone abide by the rules to the best of their understanding.

"I’ve heard that some are pushing it because they are bringing in food trucks. Look, that is just not genuine," Gualtieri said. "That’s not sincere. It’s very disingenuous. I’ve said this from the get-go.

"People just need to do the right thing and not play games."

And also, be patient.

“I understand that businesses are closed, and people are hurting, and they want to get their businesses back open," Gualtieri said. "But they still need to adhere to the law.”

