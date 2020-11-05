10 deaths, more than 100 cases of coronavirus reported at Tampa nursing home

TAMPA, Fla. — The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to rise at long-term care facilities, and one in Hillsborough County has been hit especially hard.
The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center report 117 positive cases of coronavirus. Ten residents have died from the virus, according to the latest report by the Florida Department of Health.
Seventy-nine residents with coronavirus have been transferred, and 38 staff members have contracted the virus, the agency says.
The facility began testing all employees and residents on May 2 and said it anticipated the high numbers.
"As we know, we may receive higher numbers of reported COVID-19 cases as a result of this testing, which is a common outcome across the city, state, and country as testing capabilities increase and those that are asymptomatic can and will test positive," the facility said in a statement.
New emergency rules issued by Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration requires facilities to allow in members of the Florida Department of Health “for the purpose of infection prevention and control, including mandated COVID-19 testing of both on-duty and off-duty staff.”
At least 703 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
What other people are reading right now:
- Drunk driver jumped median, crashed into 2 cruisers, deputies say
- Coast Guard busts illegal charter boat on Mother's Day weekend
- Forget it was Mother's Day? Here are some last-second gift ideas
- Here's how to celebrate a socially distant Mother's Day
- Barbershops, nail and hair salons will reopen May 11 in Florida
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- Unemployed Floridians required to resume making biweekly benefits requests
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter