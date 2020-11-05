10 deaths, more than 100 cases of coronavirus reported at Tampa nursing home

The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reports an uptick in cases.

TAMPA, Fla. — The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to rise at long-term care facilities, and one in Hillsborough County has been hit especially hard.

The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center report 117 positive cases of coronavirus. Ten residents have died from the virus, according to the latest report by the Florida Department of Health.

Seventy-nine residents with coronavirus have been transferred, and 38 staff members have contracted the virus, the agency says.

The facility began testing all employees and residents on May 2 and said it anticipated the high numbers.

"As we know, we may receive higher numbers of reported COVID-19 cases as a result of this testing, which is a common outcome across the city, state, and country as testing capabilities increase and those that are asymptomatic can and will test positive," the facility said in a statement.

New emergency rules issued by Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration requires facilities to allow in members of the Florida Department of Health “for the purpose of infection prevention and control, including mandated COVID-19 testing of both on-duty and off-duty staff.”

At least 703 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

