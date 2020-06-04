It’s the first time the British Open has been canceled since World War II, according to the Washington Post, but COVID-19 isn’t taking any prisoners.

The PGA is just the latest pro sports organization to make major changes because of the pandemic, and the decision was made with a “heavy heart.”

“We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do,” The Open tweeted.

According to the tweet, the championship will next be played in 2021 at Royal St. George’s.

“Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open. We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart,” Chief Executive of The R&A Martin Slumbers wrote.

According to the tweets, all tickets and hospitality packages purchased for 2020 will be transferred or refunded.

RELATED: Report: British Open may be canceled

RELATED: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter