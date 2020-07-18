Broward County has a nightly curfew in effect through Aug. 1

The curfew starts Friday, July 17.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Broward County announced Friday that there is a new curfew in effect from July 17 to Aug. 1.

This means that residents should be at home from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There are exceptions including delivery drivers, government employees, those that need medical care, or utility service personnel.

The curfew also says that people can walk their pets within 250 feet of there homes, and travel to and from the workplaces.

As of Friday, there aren’t any curfews in effect in the Tampa Bay area.

For all the rules and regulations on Broward's curfew, click here.

