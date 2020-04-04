FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39, of the Broward County Sheriff's Office died late Friday from COVID-19 coronavirus, the agency announced.

He was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"I ask that you keep Shannon’s family members in your prayers, but keep Shannon within your heart. His legacy will be carried on in our performance," Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote in a tweet.

During a Saturday news conference, Tony said Bennett reported being sick March 23. He tested positive for the virus a day later at the hospital and even showed signs of a recovery over time.

Unfortunately, Bennett's health took a turn for the worse.

"We have to keep pushing through this entire fight," Tony said. He pleaded with the public to listen to officials and stay home.

"We lose Shannon today, but we’re going to keep fighting this battle," he added. "We’re not about to throw in any towel and if you truly support us then take heed to all the warnings that have been provided across this planet."

