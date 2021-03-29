Broward County detention deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

The Associated Press says he is the seventh person from the South Florida agency to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday another one of its deputies died after a battle with COVID-19.

Sergeant Shane Owens, 48, is the seventh person in the agency to die of complications from the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The sheriff's office said Owens served in its detention department for nearly 30 years.

Owens will be remembered as somebody who always put forth the extra effort into his duties, according to the sheriff's office.

The Associated Press reported he had been hospitalized and on a ventilator before he died.

On Sunday, the state reported 4,943 new COVID-19 cases for March 27. This pushes the state's overall total to 2,044,005 cases since March 2020. The statewide 14-day moving average has been on the decrease with fewer cases being reported.