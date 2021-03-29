Broward County detention deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday another one of its deputies died after a battle with COVID-19.
Sergeant Shane Owens, 48, is the seventh person in the agency to die of complications from the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
The sheriff's office said Owens served in its detention department for nearly 30 years.
Owens will be remembered as somebody who always put forth the extra effort into his duties, according to the sheriff's office.
The Associated Press reported he had been hospitalized and on a ventilator before he died.
On Sunday, the state reported 4,943 new COVID-19 cases for March 27. This pushes the state's overall total to 2,044,005 cases since March 2020. The statewide 14-day moving average has been on the decrease with fewer cases being reported.
- 'It looked like a horror movie': Deputies shoot man who stabbed, held woman hostage, Pasco sheriff says
- Chauvin trial: What to expect for opening statements Monday
- People aged 40 and up can now get a COVID vaccine
- WHO report claims animals likely source of COVID outbreak, AP reports
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Not again: Toilet paper shortage possible as cargo ship blocks Suez Canal
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter