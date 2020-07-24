Longtime Rep. Buchanan staffer dies from COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area congressmen announced Friday one of his longtime field representatives had died from COVID-19.
Rep. Vern Buchanan said Gary Tibbetts had died from the coronavirus at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Rep. Buchanan wrote, "Devastated by the death of my longtime staffer Gary Tibbetts, who passed away today at Manatee Memorial Hospital from COVID-19. Gary was the consummate professional and true professional in every since of the word. He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him. I will never forget his uplifting spirit, sense of humor and sheer joy helping others and I offer our deepest sympathies to his wife, Valarie and family. He will be greatly missed."
