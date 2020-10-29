Reports: All but 4 offensive linemen for Giants in quarantine ahead of Bucs game Monday

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Monday night game against the New York Giants could be in jeopardy.
That's because all but four of the Giants' offensive linemen are in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says two coaches for the Giants were also sent home because they're considered close contacts.
The Giants said in a statement that the team was notified about a player testing positive late Wednesday night. Then, the team began the contact tracing process. The statement said the franchise was working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer on its next steps.
Last week, the Bucs-Raiders game was moved out of the Sunday Night Football timeslot "out of an abundance of caution" after the Las Vegas Raiders sent its starting offensive line home. The move came as part of the team's contact tracing efforts after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.
For now, the Giant's Quest Diagnostics Training Center will stay open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule, according to a statement.
