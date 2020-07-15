Bus drivers, custodians and service workers worried about catching coronavirus on the job

Many blue collar workers within Florida schools are worried about contracting COVID-19 an bringing it home to their families.

FLORIDA, USA — Should students be back in the classroom?

It's a gut wrenching question and the answer depends on who you ask. In most Tampa Bay school districts, parents get the ultimate say as to what is best for their child choosing between in-person instruction or e-learning.

For teachers, there's still a lot of uncertainty with many districts holding off on their teacher model until they receive selections from parents. In recent weeks, teacher unions across the state have held rallies protesting the start of school with in-classroom learning. Online petitions are calling on the governor to reverse the state order mandating all schools to open five days a week starting in August.

Support staff in the schools are also protesting. AFSCME Florida, a union representing custodians, janitors, bus drivers, food service workers, and other front-line employees is opposed to reopening schools in August.

In a statement sent to 10 Tampa Bay, a spokesperson with the union said:

As essential public-school employees, we recognize the need for children to return to the classroom this school year, but we must ensure that this is done in the safest way possible. Without a comprehensive statewide plan that includes federal resources to provide for the safety of our students and staff with funding for Personal Protective Equipment, socially distanced instruction, and all necessary safety precautions, this rush to reopen is putting lives in danger.

Deanna Howell has been a bus driver with the School District of Manatee County for nearly 16 years.

"I love the actual interaction even though it’s short, I love, you know the relationships sometimes that I create with the children. I love all of it," said Howell who is one of the first faces a child sees in the morning.

However, Howell who has underlying health conditions herself and lives with a teenage daughter who has asthma and her elderly mother who has COPD, is concerned about getting behind the wheel in August. She's already decided she won't be going back to work next month.

She said, "My health is more important, not just mine, my daughter’s and my mother’s. I can’t compromise. I can’t compromise with that."

According to a spokesperson with the School District of Manatee County, the district has open positions for various support staff. Here's a breakdown.

Bus Drivers - 21

Bus Aides - 18

Custodians - 19

Food Service - 45

The AFSCME Florida President, Vicki Hall, wants the districts to hold off on reopening until the virus is under control.

As a 20-year school bus driver in Miami, Hall doesn't see how social distance is possible.

"Every bus driver does not have a bus attendant. When these kids get on the bus, you’re talking Pre-K, every child supposed to wear a mask but you have so many kids on the bus, you can’t control that," she said.

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported another 10,181 new cases of coronavirus for July 14. There has now been a total of 301,810 positive cases of the virus statewide since March.

