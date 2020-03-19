TAMPA, Fla. — With their gates temporarily closed to the public, theme parks across the U.S. are finding themselves with excess food that they otherwise would have given to guests.

Busch Gardens has joined the ranks of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland and donated food to help support their communities most heavily hit by coronavirus related closures and cancellations.

On Tuesday Busch Gardens park leadership took a truck-load of approximately 5,500 pounds of food over to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The donation included fresh fruit, vegetables, macaroni and cheese, milk and other items.

The park said it wanted to "support local families during this time of need."

Busch Gardens has worked with Feeding Tampa Bay through volunteering and donations over several years.

RELATED: Disney World donating fresh food to families in need during coronavirus closure

RELATED: Disneyland resort donating excess food during closure

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter