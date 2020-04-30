Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer annual pass extension due to COVID-19

All 13 of its theme parks have been closed since March 16.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In an email to SeaWorld and Busch Gardens annual pass holders, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Marc Swanson announced the extension of passes.

According to the email, all active annual pass holders and membership products for both parks will be extended for the length of the time the park is closed. People also will be given complimentary membership tier upgrades through the remainder of the year.

This extension comes after the parks announced alternatives for ticket holders on March 27.

Anyone with a ticket set to expire in 2020 will automatically be extended through Dec. 31, 2021.

Internationally purchased tickets will be extended through 2022. Park leadership says no action is required by ticket holders for the extension to take effect.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, which owns both parks, is also extending any in-park purchased experiences through December 2020, if purchased domestically and through 2021, if purchased internationally.

Park goers with additional questions about ticket purchases or booked experiences can find answers to the park's FAQs here.

