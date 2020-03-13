TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is temporarily closing all its theme parks, as it attempts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The theme park announced it would be shutting down its parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, on March 16. The closures are scheduled to last through the end of the month.

"During this time essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our car. Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will continue to pay our full-time Ambassadors during this period," the park said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Busch Gardens was not the first to announce it's closing the front gates because of coronavirus.

Disney and Universal announced on Thursday they are closing their theme parks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

