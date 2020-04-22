Shantel Juarbe wanted to be first in line to apply for small business relief funds through the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program. She was in touch with her bank, Wells Fargo, on the first day and was told they were not set up yet to accept applications, but would receive an e-mail when the bank was ready to process her application.

“We have employees and mouths to feed,” said Juarbe, who co-owns a small bridal gown business, Bearer of the Bling, in Pinellas County.

“There’s kids involved, but we also have rent, we have overhead and it’s the unforeseen also. When is this business going to pick up again?”

Juarbe says she’s been a Wells Fargo customer herself since high school and opened a small business account with the bank.

She thought Wells Fargo would be well equipped to handle the flood of loan applications coming in after businesses across the country were forced to close their doors, but she says the opposite was true.

“By the time they had the application process set up on-line, they were no longer taking applications,” said a frustrated Juarbe. “That’s the worst part. We didn’t even have the opportunity to apply.”

Now congress is allocating another $320 billion to fund the Payroll Protection Program, but Juarbe worries that money will go fast too.

“We’re in the queue, so I have hope.”

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Wells Fargo for an update on what they’re doing to help customers. They sent us this response:

“In anticipation of additional funding from Congress, Wells Fargo has been working with customers to prepare their PPP loan applications for submission to the SBA. We will continue to process applications as quickly as we are able.

Over the past week we have mobilized hundreds of Wells Fargo employees and launched new automation and technology to enable us to process more applications at a faster rate. We will continue to work diligently and swiftly to help our customers obtain the funding they need to keep their businesses running during these trying times.”

