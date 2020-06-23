Caddy's On The Beach says some employees tested positive for COVID-19

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Some employees of Caddy's On The Beach have tested positive for coronavirus, the business announced Tuesday.
The bar and restaurant on Treasure Island said it was informed on June 22 that some employees had tested positive "despite our best efforts to protect against exposure...by implementing temperature checks, daily questionnaires of our staff and following all CDC, local and state guidelines."
In a Facebook post, the business said the employees who tested positive will be in quarantine for 14 days and have not been in contact with any staff or guests since showing symptoms.
And, Caddy's said it will be disinfecting all restaurants, including at Indian Shores and Gulfport.
Caddy's said all of its restaurants have been opened since May 26.
