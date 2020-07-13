All counties throughout the state must also stop indoor dining services and other indoor operations at businesses.

CALIFORNIA, USA — At Monday's press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new restrictions in place, effective immediately, that impact indoor dining services, bars, and other businesses throughout the state.

If a county is on the state's watch list — like Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Yolo and Yuba counties — then fitness centers, places of worship, personal care services, and malls will close for three consecutive days. In total, 30 counties are now on the state's watch list.

All counties throughout California will also have to adjust indoor dining services, as Newsom said all indoor dining services will be suspended again. Bars throughout the state are also being asked to close again, as well. Other businesses with indoor operations that will be closed throughout the state include wineries, movie theaters, card rooms and additional family entertainment.

Restaurants can continue to offer outdoor dining and takeout services. Newsom said the revised orders impact roughly 80% of all Californians.

Effective immediately, CA is closing some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor business operations in counties on @CAPublicHealth Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.



📍Find the updated list of counties here: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/W3wBJp2ap5 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 13, 2020

The new order comes as the statewide death toll increased to over 7,000 victims. There are more than 320,800 positive cases statewide. Meanwhile, two more inmates from San Quentin State Prison have died. Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks.

On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

For more information, click HERE.

RELATED: