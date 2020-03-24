TAMPA, Fla. — People who live in Hillsborough County are just a phone call away from finding out if they need to be tested for COVID-19.

A call center was activated Tuesday morning.

The county, along with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, Advent Health, HCA Healthcare and the City of Tampa, launched the center to pre-screen and pre-register residents for COVID-19 testing.



Call center representatives will ask residents a series of questions to determine if a test is warranted.



Callers who need to be tested will be sent a confirmation by email with their scheduled date and time.

They must print and take their confirmation to the drive-through testing site at Raymond James Stadium once it is operational.

Individuals that receive a testing confirmation must bring the following with them:

Proper ID inclusive of name, date of birth and photo (can be ONE of the following):

Florida driver’s license

State-issued ID

Passport

PRINTED confirmation email from our call center

