Camp program suspended at Gardenville Recreation after 3 children test positive for COVID-19

Hillsborough County Parks and Rec says it plans to reopen the camp on July 30 after an extensive cleaning.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Hillsborough County is temporarily suspending the summer camp program at Gardenville Recreation Center after three children tested positive for COVID-19.

The program in Gibsonton has more than 60 campers. 

Parents have been notified of the closure and advised that any child who has or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home, and the parent should contact a health care provider immediately.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to reopen the summer camp on July 30 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.

