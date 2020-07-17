Camp program suspended at Gardenville Recreation after 3 children test positive for COVID-19

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Hillsborough County is temporarily suspending the summer camp program at Gardenville Recreation Center after three children tested positive for COVID-19.
The program in Gibsonton has more than 60 campers.
Parents have been notified of the closure and advised that any child who has or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home, and the parent should contact a health care provider immediately.
Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to reopen the summer camp on July 30 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.
