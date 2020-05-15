CVS opening 10 COVID-19 testing sites in Florida

There are about to be a few more test options in the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians now have even more options when it comes to getting tested for COVID-19.

CVS Health is opening 10 new testing sites across the state at some of its pharmacy drive-thru locations on May 15.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May. The 10 test sites in Florida are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The new testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

CVS Pharmacy, 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763

CVS Pharmacy, 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

CVS Pharmacy, 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

CVS Pharmacy, 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102

CVS Pharmacy, 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

CVS Pharmacy, South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

CVS Pharmacy, 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063

CVS Pharmacy, 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

More information on the testing sites can be found here.

