CVS opening 10 COVID-19 testing sites in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians now have even more options when it comes to getting tested for COVID-19.
CVS Health is opening 10 new testing sites across the state at some of its pharmacy drive-thru locations on May 15.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May. The 10 test sites in Florida are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
The new testing sites in Florida include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- CVS Pharmacy, 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549
- CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763
- CVS Pharmacy, 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- CVS Pharmacy, 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608
- CVS Pharmacy, 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102
- CVS Pharmacy, 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- CVS Pharmacy, South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837
- CVS Pharmacy, 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063
- CVS Pharmacy, 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.
More information on the testing sites can be found here.
