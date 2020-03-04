HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With weekend religious services just days away from taking place, there are still lingering questions about the rights of people to gather in churches and houses of worship.

Now, the county is issuing new guidance in the midst of the confusion.

The county said the guidelines were created in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Hillsborough County’s Joint Information Center developed guidelines urging local religious leaders, and members of their congregations, to seek alternatives to large in-person gatherings, and when not able, to practice safe social distancing,” county leaders wrote in a release.

Emergency policy group members issued the following guidelines:

• Houses of worship and religious services are essential to the fabric of every community in Hillsborough County. To promote the safety and well-being of all people, public health experts recommend that all large gatherings, including religious services, be conducted online or through other communication technology whenever possible until the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus has passed.

• Those who choose to attend religious services in-person should follow the public health and safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. This includes providing at least 6 feet of space between attendees and avoiding gathering in groups larger than 10 people. By remaining at home whenever possible, and following the CDC guidelines, you can help stop the spread of the virus among your congregation, your friends, and your neighbors.

• Leave your home only when absolutely necessary, limit gatherings to 10 people, and provide 6 feet of space between individuals.

The guidance stems after those on Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group took issue with DeSantis’ order allowing religious gathering to continue and its level of clarity.

"Our hospitals better get ready," County Commissioner Les Miller said. "These religious institutions, if they're going to open the doors for service, use the best possible judgment they can in saying, stay six feet apart."

When asked, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the state’s order “makes no sense” when it comes to their guidance on religious services.

"The one thing that has shown to flatten the curve is the distance separation, so I would hope that that wasn't the intent of the governor's order," Castor said.

DeSantis responded saying the state order operates as a baseline and that in certain situations – on a local level – if leaders want to do more they can. What they cannot do is go below the state's requirements.

He asked those on the local level to collaborate with their local religious leaders to find an outcome that benefits both while keeping people safe, but that he will not be closing churches.

"I don't think the government has the authority to close a church, I'm certainly not going to do that," DeSantis said.

While frustration lingers since the state order undoes restrictions Hillsborough put in place, the county will follow DeSantis’ order.

But, emergency policy group member and Hillsborough County Chair Les Miller does have one message to the governor:

"Let's do business governor. Stop playing games and let's do business. We're talking about people's lives now.”

