Canada extends cruise ship ban through February 2022

Cruise ships carrying 100 or more people will remain prohibited from operating in Canadian waters for the rest of 2021 and into early 2022 due to COVID-19.

TORONTO, ON — Editor's note: The attached video is from October 2020 and discusses the CDC lifting the no-sail order for cruise ships in U.S. waters.

Canada is banning all cruise ships in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Thursday cruise ships carrying 100 or more people will remain prohibited from operating in Canadian waters.

Alghabra said they pose a risk to health care systems.

Ships carrying more than 12 people are will also stay prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters.

The temporary measures were scheduled to end on February 28, 2021.

Those who do not comply are subject to fines.

Multiple media outlets note that the ban likely will force cruise lines to cancel all 2021 Alaska sailings because most rely on Canadian ports to make the trips possible.

“As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe. Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems. This is the right and responsible thing to do,” Alghabra said in a statement.