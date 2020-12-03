TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.
Trudeau's office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.
She is being tested for the COVID-19 and is awaiting results.
The statement says: “Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results."
