CareerSource Tampa Bay temporarily closes 2 locations after employee, customer test positive for COVID-19

The company said the two locations are closing to be deep cleaned out of an abundance of caution.

TAMPA, Fla — Anyone who uses CareerSource Tampa Bay's (CSTB) Brandon and Tampa centers will have to wait after an employee and customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The closures of both locations take place immediately, out of an abundance of caution, according to CSTB, for deep cleaning.

Here are the two centers impacted:

"The Tampa Center closure was because one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Brandon Center location a customer tested positive," CSTB wrote in a release.

Both centers are set to reopen Monday, July 27.

CSTB staff will remain working remotely and assist customers online and via the phone. If you need assistance you can reach the customer service line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (813) 930-7400.

