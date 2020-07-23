x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

CareerSource Tampa Bay temporarily closes 2 locations after employee, customer test positive for COVID-19

The company said the two locations are closing to be deep cleaned out of an abundance of caution.
Credit: wtsp

TAMPA, Fla — Anyone who uses CareerSource Tampa Bay's (CSTB) Brandon and Tampa centers will have to wait after an employee and customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The closures of both locations take place immediately, out of an abundance of caution, according to CSTB, for deep cleaning.

Here are the two centers impacted:

Tampa Center, 9215 N. Florida Avenue

Brandon Center, 9350 Bay Plaza Blvd. Suite 121 Tampa

"The Tampa Center closure was because one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Brandon Center location a customer tested positive," CSTB wrote in a release.

Both centers are set to reopen Monday, July 27.

CSTB staff will remain working remotely and assist customers online and via the phone. If you need assistance you can reach the customer service line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (813) 930-7400.

RELATED: Florida contact tracing is a hot mess

RELATED: Florida adds record 173 new deaths to its coronavirus report in a single day

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter