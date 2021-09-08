He had been with Carroll County since 1990.

TEMPLE, Ga. — A Carroll County Fire Rescue deputy chief has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a post on social media.

On Aug. 9, the county said Tommy Hopson was "in the battle of his life with this terrible illness."

The Temple Police Department, where he was a long-time resident, announced Monday on Facebook that Hopson's "battle with Covid has come to an end and our Lord God has called him home."