Daily Catholic masses to resume around Tampa Bay but not Sunday services

The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg says it will slowly begin the process of returning to public worship.

Catholic churches in the Tampa Bay area will soon resume daily masses, but Sunday services aren't coming back yet.

Beginning May 11, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes said public celebrations of daily mass will be allowed again. However, churches in the Diocese of St. Petersburg will only operate at 25 percent capacity to encourage social distancing.

Holy water fonts will be empty, collection baskets will not be passed around and no hymnals will be used. Additionally, people will not hold hands during the Lord's Prayer nor will they shake hands as a sign of the Lord's peace.

"For this moment in history, this is what we are called to do," Bishop Parkes explained in a video message.

The bishop asked anyone who is ill, elderly or who has an underlying health condition to remain home for the time being.

"My prayer is that whether you join us in person for mass or stay at home for health reasons, we will all be joyfully united and present to the Lord in prayer, worship and service," Bishop Parkes said.

Some parishes will not be able to resume daily mass by May 11 -- for various reasons -- so check directly with your church before attending.

While no exact date has been set for traditional Sunday services to resume, Bishop Parkes hopes to have services underway again by Pentecost on Sunday, May 31. Click here for the latest updates from the church.

The Diocese of St. Pete includes churches in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

