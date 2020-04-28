ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we watch coronavirus numbers climbs, and more states are talking about reopening, anxiety about our own health and livelihoods is growing.
Some are turning to CBD to help with it.
You've probably heard more and more about it over the last few years. In case you're not familiar, it's a compound extracted from hemp plants that does not get you "high."
Adam Wick has owned Healthy Hemp Outlet in St. Petersburg for three years.
He says, during the pandemic, he's seen a 20 percent increase in calls and questions.
"It's main goal is to help you relax, remain calm and help with pain sensations. So during this time I think it's the most logical time it's all natural and worth investigating," Wick said.
If you're starting to look into using CBD, ask the retailer about your endocannabinoid system. That will ensure you understand what it will do for you.
Related coverage:
- Reports: Colorado girl who pioneered CBD to treat seizures dies at 13
- Pinellas County Schools officially approve medical marijuana policy
- 'CBD has the potential to harm you' FDA warns in new report
- Is it pot or not? Busts show growing confusion over legal hemp
- US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grow hemp
What other people are reading right now:
- Pinellas County beaches reopening Monday with restrictions
- Governor DeSantis will make an announcement Wednesday about reopening Florida
- What will Florida restaurants need to do to reopen? A food safety expert weighs in
- Mile-wide asteroid to pass close to Earth on Wednesday
- Do your glasses fog up when you wear a mask? Here's how to fix that
- 2020 Atlantic hurricane season: This could be an active few months
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter