ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we watch coronavirus numbers climbs, and more states are talking about reopening, anxiety about our own health and livelihoods is growing.

Some are turning to CBD to help with it.

You've probably heard more and more about it over the last few years. In case you're not familiar, it's a compound extracted from hemp plants that does not get you "high."

Adam Wick has owned Healthy Hemp Outlet in St. Petersburg for three years.

He says, during the pandemic, he's seen a 20 percent increase in calls and questions.

"It's main goal is to help you relax, remain calm and help with pain sensations. So during this time I think it's the most logical time it's all natural and worth investigating," Wick said.

If you're starting to look into using CBD, ask the retailer about your endocannabinoid system. That will ensure you understand what it will do for you.

