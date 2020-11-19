7,000 Hillsborough County students were unaccounted for during the COVD-19 pandemic. Where are they?

'60 Minutes' looks to answer that question this weekend on 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit school districts earlier this year, educators were forced to act quickly to offer alternative forms of instruction to help keep students and staff safe.

It turns out what solved one problem, shined the light on another issue in 78 of the largest U.S. school districts -- accountability.

This weekend, 60 Minutes looks into how more than 240,000 students were unaccounted for this year during a pandemic. Of those students, 7,000 of them are from Hillsborough County, according to social worker Laura Tucker.

“Well here in Hillsborough County, we're missing 7,000 students…We’ve never had that happen,” Tucker told CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi of the unprecedented drop in enrollment.

Tucker allowed 60 Minutes to follow her as she worked to track down some of those students in an effort to return them to the education system.

Students like, 6-year-old Joshua, who lives with his grandmother who was unable to register the little boy in e-learning after having trouble with the system, according to family members. The fear of COVID-19 also kept them from sending him back to in-person learning.

Parents have been faced with troubling decisions as the pandemic has persisted. But the decision to not enroll at all is one that Tucker finds to be detrimental to a child's development.

“My fear would be he would enter in first grade, he would then struggle and then by third grade when he’s taking those high stakes tests, he may not be able to progress in order to pass,” Tucker told Alfonsi. “So, if we can get him back in school, get him back on track, we can avoid all of that.”

Where else are students? Some move away, some have fallen on hardship and others moved to homeschool and just haven't notified their school district. And then there are those who just are not showing up.

"Some of them just aren't doing school. And you can get away with it right now. And that's really scary,” Tucker told 60 Minutes.

Then there are students who need help.

This summer, Tucker met with high school senior Kiara who was failing classes while living 30 minutes outside of Tampa and caring for her grandmother.

“Not having that teacher to really talk to was kind of difficult and just me not having a laptop at the time was difficult doing it on my phone. Just such a small screen,” Kiara said.

The teen missed school, so Tucker helped get her back to in-person learning. It was a small win for the social worker -- but one that matters.

“Today we made sure that she knows that we know that she’s coming back to school. Her plan is to do well. Her plan is not to disappear,” Tucker said.

You can watch these stories and how school districts across the country are mobilizing to make sure kids are getting an education on the next edition of 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. EST, Saturday Nov. 22 on 10 Tampa Bay.

What other people are reading right now: