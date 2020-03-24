TAMPA, Fla — If you're not feeling well and worried about having a hard time reaching your doctor, the Centers for Disease Control and BayCare Health now have new interactive screenings for COVID-19 available online.

"Clara" is the CDC's newly created coronavirus self-checker bot that will guide you through the medical care you need and tell you whether your symptoms mean a trip to the hospital.

According to the CDC, the project was made possible through a partnership with the CDC Foundation and is enabled by Microsoft’s Azure platform.

The system does NOT replace the judgment of healthcare professionals or the performance of any clinical assessment.

BayCare's online screening tool takes about three minutes to assess your symptoms and direct you to the most appropriate care option. Both self-checkers will ask you a number of questions including whether you have a fever and where you've recently traveled.

Both self-checkers are not intended for self-diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions. Those experiencing a life-threatening emergency should still call 911 immediately.

To access Clara, CDC's self-checker, click here.

BayCare's self-checker can be found here.

