New CDC Community Levels show Tampa Bay area should mask up

Most of the Tampa Bay area is considered high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just updated the COVID-19 Community Levels which indicate many our communities should be masking up.

The positive rate across the state ranges from 15 to 20 percent, but many people are not reporting when they test positive at home.

Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are now considered high risk, which means you should wear a mask inside in public places. Areas in yellow like Manatee are medium risk, and anyone at risk of severe illness should consider taking precautions.