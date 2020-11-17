CDC: ER visits for mental health concerns in children 'increased substantially' this year

Our children are feeling the mental affects of the pandemic. Here's what to look for and where to go for help.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — We are feeling the effects of the pandemic on our mental health -- and so are our kids.

Doctors have been concerned about this for months, but a new CDC report shows emergency room visits for mental health concerns in children "increased substantially" this year.

The report found beginning in April, the number of children's mental health-related emergency department visits among all pediatric visits increased and stayed high through October.

The director of psychology and neuropsychology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg says there's been a significant increase there compared to last year at this time.

So what should you look for?

Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein says in younger children: changes in appetite, sleep or more tantrums, wetting the bed or nightmares. In older children, maybe they're not enjoying what they used to, or stop showering, care for themselves or their things like they used to, or they're sad and withdrawing from friends and family.

When it comes to getting help, she says to start with modeling behavior for your children.

"When we do have a time when we get upset or they see us having an emotion, labeling that emotion and talking to our kids about what we do to cope because that's really how we can model for them the best ways to cope in these significant times of stress," Katzenstein said.

Where can you go for help? Katzenstein says to talk to your pediatrician or primary care doctor. They'll have a screening measure to give you a better idea of what's happening.

You can also reach out to your insurance carrier for a mental health provider.

Katzenstein says mental health issues can also have long term effects, but also physical effects like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. So talk to your doctor if you notice changes in your child.

What other people are reading right now: